National Guard volunteers help Nashville recover from devastating ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of the Tennessee National Guard have deployed to Nashville to assist with recovery efforts following a devastating ice storm that left roads impassable and thousands without power.

The 212th Engineer Company from Paris, Tennessee, is working throughout the city to clear debris and restore access to blocked roadways. Armed with heavy machinery, including skid steers and chainsaws, the volunteers are methodically removing fallen trees and ice from major thoroughfares.

"We're moving big equipment through Nashville traffic, and they don't like it, but they are patient with us. I'll give them that," one guardsman said while navigating the icy streets.

The deployment comes as Nashville residents continue to face significant challenges from the storm's aftermath. South Harpeth Road has become a maze of icy roadblocks, with some areas only passable because neighbors cleared paths themselves.

"For the last week, the only way you get through is cause neighbors cleared a path," said Paul Dams, owner of Good Manors Home Solutions, attempting to make a service call.

National Guardsman Taylor Osteen exemplifies the volunteer spirit driving the relief effort. He left his own home and family without power to help others counties away.

"Well, I volunteered. I asked my wife, she said yeah of course you can go, so I came, and we're here just helping out," Osteen said.

Despite his family's situation, Osteen remains focused on what he can control.

"They'll be fine. There's nothing I can do. I can't get the power back on. I can't get the water back on, so really just focusing on what I can do," he said.

"They say Tennessee is the volunteer state, so given the opportunity to come out here and volunteer is always good," Osteen added.

The guardsmen are systematically clearing roadways to restore two-lane traffic flow.

"We're just coming through with the skid steer and pushing everything off the road, so there are two lanes of traffic," explained Osteen.

While the damage appears extensive, the National Guard considers the situation manageable.

"Our mission is to make it easier for the next person. It may not seem like anything, but clearing the branches off the road, including the ice, helps tremendously," one guardsman said.

Residents are expressing gratitude for the assistance as they work toward returning to normalcy.

"Love to see the guard out here," said Dams.

"We just take it a day at a time. Make sure the neighbors are all good and help everyone out," Osteen said.

The National Guard companies deployed are not armed and will focus on operating heavy machinery while coordinating with Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to clear roadways. They will also assist with traffic direction, and officials urge drivers to remain alert while traveling through work zones.

Have a story tip or want to share how the ice storm has affected your community? Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

