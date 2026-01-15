National Museum of African American Music hosts free MLK Day celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Museum of African American Music will host a special day-long celebration on Jan. 19 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, offering free admission and programming to honor the civil rights leader's legacy.

The museum's 5th Anniversary Celebration will feature live performances throughout the day, including The BoykinZ, along with special exhibits, informational interviews and other attractions designed to reflect on Dr. King's impact and celebrate African American musical heritage.

The celebration will include a special exhibit moment honoring The McCrary Sisters and a Civil Rights-focused panel tying together Memphis and Nashville history. The event will also mark the launch of NMAAM Radio with DJ Smoke and a special guest.

Visitors can explore the museum's galleries with free admission, though donations are welcomed. A curated lineup of local Nashville vendors will be on-site throughout the day.

The free event aims to draw crowds with specific programming that honors Dr. King while showcasing the museum's mission to preserve and celebrate African American musical heritage.

Those interested in attending can expect a full day of activities combining education and entertainment, with the museum pulling out all the stops to commemorate the holiday in a meaningful way.

The celebration represents an opportunity for the community to come together and reflect on Dr. King's enduring influence while experiencing the rich musical traditions that have shaped American culture.

