NDOT to resume regular brush collection May 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure announced regular brush collection service will resume May 20 after months of winter storm cleanup efforts across Davidson County.

Starting Wednesday, May 20, crews will begin standard brush collection service in Area 3 before continuing through regularly scheduled routes countywide. Residents can check their collection dates through Nashville’s brush and leaf collection schedule online.

NDOT also reminded residents to watch for hanging limbs and leaning branches while cleaning up yards, warning they can create safety hazards. The department said vegetation debris should not block fire hydrants, storm drains, sidewalks, bike lanes or roadways.

Metro officials said yard waste, including brush, leaves and grass clippings, cannot be placed in trash carts or dumpsters. Residents should also follow these guidelines when setting out debris for collection:



Set brush out before the scheduled start date in your area where your garbage is collected (at the curb or in the alley)

Place leaves and grass clippings in biodegradable paper bags only

Only place limbs, branches and true yard waste by the curb for brush crews

Large branches can only be up to 4 inches in diameter and 12 feet long

Tree stumps can only be up to 8 inches in diameter and 12-18 feet and must be free of dirt and root balls

NDOT said crews have been conducting a special collection operation since early February following Winter Storm Fern. During that time, the department collected more than 2.1 million cubic yards of vegetation debris.

For comparison, the department said it collected about 87,000 cubic yards of vegetation during all brush collections in 2025.

To report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street, residents can visit hubNashville.