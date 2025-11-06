Nearly 5,000 MNPS students attend career exploration fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — High school students in Nashville got a head start on their professional futures this week, participating in a career exploration event that connected them with representatives from different fields and industries.

The event, organized with help from Courtney Morgan, brought together freshmen students to learn about various career paths they might never have considered before.

"We all have dreams of what we think we want to do," Morgan said. "I wanted to be a marine biologist and then I found out I get seasick so you know we're trying to start that early so that our students can see these careers that maybe they never even dreamed of."

The networking event featured representatives from multiple industries, including art, business, and law enforcement.

Annie Garrett with the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association emphasized the importance of making connections early in students' academic careers.

"Not only is it great practice for future interviews and for future career paths, but you never know where a connection is going to lead," Garrett said.

Many asked about job requirements and what skills they would need to succeed in different fields.

"The big things that they're asking about are what are these jobs and what skills are needed for me to be successful in it? Is it something that I'm already naturally attuned for," Morgan said.

Organizers said the goal was to show students the wide variety of industries available to them while encouraging them to demonstrate their capabilities to potential mentors and employers.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."