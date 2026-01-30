Neighborhood struggles with storm damage, power outages near Radnor Lake State Park

OAK HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Oak Hill neighborhood backing up to Radnor Lake State Park is one of the many communities in middle Tennessee dealing with extensive storm damage.

Lesley Lassiter's home in the Bokor Heights neighborhood looks drastically different now than it did before the storm hit over the weekend.

A dozen trees came down on her property during the severe weather, with the potential for more to fall.

"On Sunday, it was like a war zone," said Lesley Lassister, who lives in the Bokor Heights neighborhood.

The danger isn't over yet, as ice and debris continue falling from damaged trees.

"Branches are still falling. Ice is falling, even some trees are still falling," Lassiter said.

At one point, fallen trees completely blocked her cul-de-sac and driveway.

The situation could have been even worse, if not for neighbors who stepped in to help Lassiter and everyone on her cul-de-sac, when trees entirely blocked the road to get out.

"A whole crew of people with ATVs, four wheelers, and chain saws cut up that tree to give us access over there," Lassiter said.

Like many in her Oak Hill neighborhood, Lassiter has no power, with electrical lines still dangling dangerously to the ground.

Simply leaving her house has become a stressful experience.

"It's nerve-racking when we have to leave because you just never know if that's going to be the time a branch falls," Lassiter said.

Some neighbors are also dealing with water issues, as pumps have failed multiple times.

"The water pump was back up and running, and then it went down again," Lassiter said.

Lassiter is particularly concerned about her high school daughter, who may have to return to classes before power is restored to their area.

"We're not going to have internet, and where we are in this valley, we don't have cell service reliably either," Lassiter said.

The Bokor Heights neighborhood's location backing up to Radnor Lake State Park contributes to the area's thick tree canopy, which has created additional challenges during the storm recovery.

Beyond utility restoration, Lassiter is worried about increased traffic and security concerns as unfamiliar people drive through the neighborhood.

"A lot of new people are coming through the neighborhood, so security is kind of an issue," Lassiter said.

She hopes people will keep the roads open for residents and crews working to clear the streets.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Lassiter remains grateful for her neighbors' assistance during the crisis.

"They cut an access path for us to get out. We are beyond grateful to those guys who helped us out," Lassiter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.