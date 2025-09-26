Neighbors voice concerns over 40-home development as Nashville rezoning debates continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rezoning remains a contentious issue in Nashville as residents voice concerns about how the city is changing. While officials work to address infrastructure, housing, and sustainable growth, a new development proposal in Madison has neighbors feeling uncertain about their community's future.

Nestled between Dickerson Pike and I-65, Deni Lowe found what she considers the perfect spot in Madison to raise her twin children.

"When I say middle class it has been phenomenal for me to be a single mom of twins and live in this community," Lowe said.

But Lowe fights to protect her peace, as does neighbor Paul Pleaman.

"It's just absolutely frustrating when these politicians are supposed to be our representation but instead are representing developers," Pleaman said. "The majority of our neighborhood is in opposition to this."

Pleaman said six months ago he heard about a development proposal that could turn a nearby dead end road into an entrance.

City Council member Jennifer Gamble shared pre-zoning plans to construct 40 homes on 10 acres of land. In order for developers to build, Gamble said the 13-acre-lot needs to be rezoned. She said these homes would make it easier for working families to buy houses and would address Nashville's housing needs.

Gamble said she expects the developer to move forward with submitting an application to rezone the area at West Campbell Road for a Specific Plan Rezoning.

"There have been four pre-zoning application meetings held with residents in District 3 to discuss a proposed plan presented on behalf of the property owner at 0 West Campbell Rd (13.62 acres), to rezone the property from RS20 to a Specific Plan (SP) zoning to allow 40 single family units including 22 detached single family cottages and 18 detached single-family homes," Gamble said.

"The single family units would range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet with a market rate price point from the high $300,000 to mid $500,000 range," Gamble said.

"Despite strong opposition from some neighbors for the rezoning, I believe this plan will bring much needed quality single family homes to the area that are more attainable for working families," Gamble said.

"My goal as the council member is to work with the property owner, neighbors, and developer to come up with a compromise to address the housing needs of our city while also working to preserve and enhance quality of life in the community," Gamble said.

However, current infrastructure is already struggling to keep up, according to resident Ron Johnson.

"We have electrical problems everyday," Johnson said.

Johnson said he is concerned adding more homes could impact their community's power even more.

"Because somebody can make some money that is why they develop most things," Johnson said. "It just seems like Metro is more concerned with the quantity of life than the quality of life."

Council member Jennifer Frensley-Webb represents Johnson's district next door.

"Jennifer is one of the people I feel like has listened to the community in the past and they have actually said that." Frensley-Webb said. "I can tell you probably 95% percent of the people in the community there are against that development they have been very vocal."

Webb thinks about the broader conversation of rezoning across the city.

"These neighborhoods need to wake up and realize that the Nations may have been the beginning but it's coming everywhere," Webb said.

