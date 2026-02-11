NES looking for feedback from customers following the historic winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES is looking for feedback from customers following the historic winter storm that struck Nashville last month.

They stated they will review all feedback and use it to improve their response to future severe weather events, natural disasters or crises.

If you would like to submit feedback, head to www.nespower.com/

“At NES, our mission is to serve Nashville, and that means listening to our customers to ensure we are constantly improving,” said Teresa Broyles-Aplin. “We value feedback and are committed to using it to strengthen our response to future storms.”

