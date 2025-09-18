New $4.2 million childcare center opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new childcare facility is opening in Nashville to help address the growing need for affordable childcare options in the area.

The St. Mary's Villa Child Development Center at Renewal House is a $4.2 million facility that will serve approximately 80 children and create new jobs for the community. The center was created through a partnership between Renewal House and St. Mary's Villa.

The facility is opening debt-free after Renewal House successfully fundraised the entire $4.2 million needed for construction and operations.

The new development center aims to provide affordable childcare options to families struggling with both the availability and cost of childcare services.

The center represents a significant investment in addressing Nashville's childcare shortage while creating employment opportunities in the area. Families interested in enrolling their children can contact the center for information about enrollment and pricing options.

