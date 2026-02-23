New acting director of the NDOT named on Monday by Mayor Freddie O'Connell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has named a new acting director of the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT).

On Monday, Mayor O'Connell stated that he accepted current NDOT Director Diana Alarcon’s resignation.

"I appreciate her partnership and faithful service to the city we both love, and we wish her the best," he said in a statement. "Today, I am appointing Phillip Jones as Acting Director of NDOT. Phillip has been Deputy Director and has given more than 30 years of service to the department. He has overseen recent critical operational improvements like adding to our snowplow routes, patching more than 70,000 potholes, and assisting in implementation of critical elements of our Choose How You Move plan. Phillip is an accomplished and dedicated professional who loves Nashville, and I am confident that he will successfully guide the department during this time of transition.”

