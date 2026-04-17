New aid expands for Nashville residents still recovering from winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is expanding assistance for residents still dealing with the effects of January’s winter storm, with city leaders urging people to take advantage of new and existing recovery resources.
Mayor Freddie O’Connell joined community and agency partners Friday to provide an update on Restore Nashville.
“I want Nashvillians to know help is still available,” O’Connell said. “It’s expanding, and work is continuing to Restore Nashville from the lingering impacts of the storm.”
Available resources
New assistance programs
- Metro Action Commission Emergency Winter Housing Assistance
- Applications reopen April 27
- Offers mortgage, rental and utility assistance
- More than $700,000 available for Davidson County residents with proof of hardship
- Apply at Nashville.gov/MAC
- FEMA Individual Assistance
- Available to residents in 29 impacted Tennessee counties
- Individual Assistance can help eligible survivors with temporary housing, home repairs, personal property replacement and other disaster-related needs
- Tennesseans can apply for individual assistance by:
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
- Calling 800-621-3362
- Using the FEMA app
- Small Business Administration disaster loans
- Loans for physical property damage
- Economic injury loans for impacted businesses – if your bottom line was hit
- Home disaster loans for owners or renters needing to repair personal property, including vehicles
- Some loans may be available up to $2 million
- Apply at lending.sbg.gov
Existing help still available
- Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)
- Funding direct aid through 10 nonprofit partners
- Share your needs by calling 2-1-1
- $2.3 million raised to help those impacted; $1.2 million has already helped 1800 families
Volunteers needed
- Hands On Nashville is seeking volunteers for cleanup efforts
- About 1,000 residents still need debris cleanup help
- Sign up at HoN.org
- So far:
- 117 volunteer-led cleanups
- 826 volunteers serving for 2,446 hours
Debris deadline approaching
- Residents should place debris at the curb by April 19 before NDOT makes a final trip around the city picking up remaining debris
Cleanup totals so far:
- 163,000 dump truck loads collected
- More than 2 million cubic yards of debris removed
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp