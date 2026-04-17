New aid expands for Nashville residents still recovering from winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is expanding assistance for residents still dealing with the effects of January’s winter storm, with city leaders urging people to take advantage of new and existing recovery resources.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell joined community and agency partners Friday to provide an update on Restore Nashville.

“I want Nashvillians to know help is still available,” O’Connell said. “It’s expanding, and work is continuing to Restore Nashville from the lingering impacts of the storm.”

Available resources

New assistance programs

Metro Action Commission Emergency Winter Housing Assistance

Applications reopen April 27 Offers mortgage, rental and utility assistance More than $700,000 available for Davidson County residents with proof of hardship Apply at Nashville.gov/MAC

FEMA Individual Assistance

Available to residents in 29 impacted Tennessee counties Individual Assistance can help eligible survivors with temporary housing, home repairs, personal property replacement and other disaster-related needs Tennesseans can apply for individual assistance by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov Calling 800-621-3362 Using the FEMA app

Small Business Administration disaster loans

Loans for physical property damage Economic injury loans for impacted businesses – if your bottom line was hit Home disaster loans for owners or renters needing to repair personal property, including vehicles Some loans may be available up to $2 million Apply at lending.sbg.gov



Existing help still available

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)

Funding direct aid through 10 nonprofit partners Share your needs by calling 2-1-1 $2.3 million raised to help those impacted; $1.2 million has already helped 1800 families



Volunteers needed

Hands On Nashville is seeking volunteers for cleanup efforts

About 1,000 residents still need debris cleanup help Sign up at HoN.org So far:

117 volunteer-led cleanups 826 volunteers serving for 2,446 hours





Debris deadline approaching

Residents should place debris at the curb by April 19 before NDOT makes a final trip around the city picking up remaining debris

Cleanup totals so far:



163,000 dump truck loads collected

More than 2 million cubic yards of debris removed