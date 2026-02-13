New Baker Group poll shows majority of Davidson Co. voters are somewhat pessimistic about direction of city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Baker Group Strategies has released a new poll, showing the majority of Davidson County voters blame NES for the issues the city faced during the recent ice storm.

15 percent blame the Metro Office of Emergency Management, and just 9% blame Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

According to the poll, 37 percent believe that the city is headed in the right direction, while the majority believe things have severely gotten off track.

While that may be the case, Mayor O’Connell holds a 55% - 38% approval rating.

When it comes to the professional sports in Music City, voters rate the Nashville Predators very positively, with the Preds having a 74% favorable rating and Nashville SC having a 58% favorable rating.

The Tennessee Titans have more mixed reviews, with 50% favorable rating and 31 percent unfavorable.

Just 37% of voters are satisfied with the new stadium plan. Voters however overwhelmingly want the city to receive a Super Bowl, with 63% in favor.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.