New community orchard planted to help ensure Antioch community isn't without fresh produce

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Middle Tennesseans don't have access to fresh produce on a regular basis.

That's why today, dozens of volunteers gathered at the Community Farm at Mill Ridge in Antioch to help plant 200 fruit trees.

These efforts are a part of the Nashville Food Project's goal to eventually plant 10 orchards in low-access neighborhoods by December 2027.

Carrie Sharp stopped by the orchard today and talked with some of the organizers, including The Nashville Food Project CEO C.J. Sentell, who says their efforts to feed Middle Tennesseans reach far beyond planting these trees.

"We prepare between six and seven thousand meals a week out of two commercial kitchens in The Nations, using recovered food from grocery stores, and we cook those meals and share them with about 55 organizations around the city."

For details on how to donate or volunteer, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.