New condos, retail space to moving into Second Avenue North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New condos and retail space will be moving into Second Avenue North soon. The building was last home to the Old Spaghetti Factory.
The new project hopes to revitalize the historic property that was left vacant and uninhabitated by the 2020 Christmas bombing.
According to T2 Capital Management, the six-story, 70,000-square-foot mixed-use destination will offer residents and visitors unparalleled access to Nashville’s most iconic attractions,
The Heritage at Broadway will have 50 luxury residential condominiums.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp