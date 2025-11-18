New condos, retail space to moving into Second Avenue North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New condos and retail space will be moving into Second Avenue North soon. The building was last home to the Old Spaghetti Factory.

The new project hopes to revitalize the historic property that was left vacant and uninhabitated by the 2020 Christmas bombing.

According to T2 Capital Management, the six-story, 70,000-square-foot mixed-use destination will offer residents and visitors unparalleled access to Nashville’s most iconic attractions,

The Heritage at Broadway will have 50 luxury residential condominiums.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.