New crosswalks, traffic calming planned for Nashville's Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New pedestrian safety improvements are coming to Dickerson Pike near the 900 at Cleveland Park affordable housing development after the Metro Council approved the project earlier this month.

According to Metro officials, the council approved legislation on May 7 authorizing a participation agreement through the Metro Housing Division’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program, also known as CHIP.

The agreement allows the program to contribute up to $763,334 for the design and installation of traffic and pedestrian safety upgrades at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Whites Creek Pike.

Planned improvements include:



Three signalized crosswalks with pavement markings and curb ramps

A raised traffic island aimed at slowing vehicles and improving pedestrian safety

A new trench drain on the southwest corner of the intersection to improve stormwater drainage and sidewalk conditions

Metro said the upgrades are intended to improve mobility and safety for residents of the 900 at Cleveland Park affordable housing community and nearby neighbors.

Officials noted the area is part of Nashville Department of Transportation’s Pedestrian High Injury Network.

“This investment reflects Metro’s commitment to ensuring that as Nashville grows, all residents have safe, reliable access to the places they live, work, and move through every day,” Metro Housing Director Angie Hubbard said in a statement. “By pairing investments in infrastructure with affordable housing development, we are strengthening communities when affordable housing budgets are already tight.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the improvements projected to be operational in early 2027.

For more information on CHIP and how to apply for critical mobility infrastructure funding at your affordable housing development, visit Metro Housing's development tools page.