New Nissan Stadium is 75% finished as of March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new Nissan Stadium reached 75% completion in March, marking a major milestone as construction continues toward its planned 2027 opening.

Crews are averaging about 2,000 workers a day on site. Officials said 34 fan entry doors have been installed so far, with 37 remaining. The stadium’s exterior is also nearing a key phase, with just 45 of 1,185 glass panels left before the curtain wall system is complete.

Work is progressing on the ETFE roof, where cables are now being connected and will begin lifting into place in April. On the outside, masonry and metal panel cladding continue to advance, while stone panels have started going up around elevator and stair cores.

Inside, construction is moving forward on restrooms and food service areas, including tile installation and walk-in coolers.

Officials said fans attending events at the current stadium can already see the progress just steps away as the new venue takes shape.