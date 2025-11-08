New police precinct promises faster response times for southeast Nashville neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police opened their first precinct in southeast Nashville, promising faster response times and stronger police presence in Antioch.

The new Southeast Precinct at 2467 Murfreesboro Pike marks the most significant expansion of Nashville's police department in more than a decade, according to Metro Police Chief John Drake.

"It's the most anticipated expansion of our police department in 11 years is really exciting," Drake said.

Commander Carlos Lara leads the precinct with 17 years of department experience, making him the first Latino commander in an area known for its diversity. He oversees three lieutenants, 17 sergeants, 61 officers and an administrative assistant.

"Just being able to have somebody that they can say, they look like me, they speak like me, they know my culture, I think that's just a blessing and I think that's going to help with working together with them and keeping the community safe," Lara said.

The precinct covers more than 72 square miles with approximately 130,000 residents, focusing on traffic enforcement and crime reduction that neighbors prioritize most.

Kimberly Turner, who lives in the area served by the new precinct, experienced the previous challenges firsthand when someone broke into her house.

"It took an hour and a half for someone to come to my home," Turner said.

Now residents like Jaye King, who lives blocks away from the new precinct, feel relief.

"I'm so happy," King said. "It's just an overall great feeling to have protection here."

The new precinct allows officers from Hermitage and South Nashville precincts to focus entirely on their own neighborhoods while Antioch receives dedicated protection. MNPD data shows the area covered by this new precinct has experienced challenges with crime, reporting more criminal offenses and vehicle crashes despite countywide crime decreases in nearly every category.

"You got to realize with all these extra officers, our response times are going to be cut a lot shorter than it was even yesterday," Lara said.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell expressed confidence in the new leadership.

"I have heard Commander Lara, he's going to make Antioch the safest part of the city, and I believe him," O'Connell said.

Lara emphasized the precinct's commitment to community safety.

"We want people to feel safe where they live work and play," Lara said. "And so I like to say to all those people that are out there acting a fool and victimizing our people, we're coming."

