NewsChannel 5 and Second Harvest team up for big food giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 is once again teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank to hand out free food on Saturday, March 7.

The drive-thru food pantry will begin at 9am at the Southeast campus of Nashville State Community College. That's the old Hickory Hollow Mall location.

Second Harvest has seen a big increase in the number of people needing help in recent years. Studies show 1 in 6 kids in Middle Tennessee don't always have enough to eat. So we have worked with Second Harvest for years to help our neighbors in need.

The drive-thru food pantry will offer milk, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, along with pantry staples. Diapers and other household items will also be available. The goal is to provide groceries for about 1,000 Middle Tennessee families this weekend.

You may remember NewsChannel 5 launched a Winter Storm Relief Fund following the ice storm back in January. Part of the money we raised - and you donated - is going to things like this food giveaway with Second Harvest.

Help is Available

If you need help with food, but can't make it to the mobile pantry tomorrow, you can still get help. Second Harvest has a food finder section on its website.

WTVF

Just put in your address, and it will connect you to resources in your area.

If you are still having trouble finding the help you need - just send us an email and we'll try to connect you: YourVoice@newschannel5.com.