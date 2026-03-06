NewsChannel 5 gives $15,000 to Hands On Nashville to help with winter storm clean up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of the NewsChannel 5 team spent Thursday morning in North Nashville helping residents clean up after the devastating ice storm back in January.

We also presented a $15,000 check to Hands on Nashville to continue cleanup efforts thanks to the generosity of our viewers and sponsors. The money was raised through our Winter Storm Relief Fund.

Hands on Nashville connects volunteers with nearly 180 nonprofit organizations and schools across the region, helping meet community needs through service projects and coordinated volunteer efforts.

The group told us they have had more requests for help this time than in any other time in the past. HON has been coordinating volunteer response in Middle Tennessee for decades. They say the ice storm in January caused more widespread damage than the May 2010 flood or the the March 2020 tornado.

The organization still has more than 1000 families that need help with tree removal - most of them are elderly and can't do the work themselves.

Hands on Nashville is looking for groups or individuals who are willing to help out for a few hours. The cleanup will likely continue for the next month or so.

If you'd like more information on volunteering - just go to hon.org.