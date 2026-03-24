No charges filed against 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson after brawl with neighbor in Tenn.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, the Brentwood Police Department said no charges would be filed against actor Alan Ritchson following an altercation with his neighbor Ronnie Taylor in Brentwood.

Video of the two brawling on March 21 was first published and reported by TMZ and has since gone viral.

An investigation was conducted by Brentwood police and the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, which ultimately concluded that no criminal charges would be pursued against Ritchson.

In a statement, officials said "Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defense."

Officials added that Mr. Ritchson also declined to press charges.

Following its findings, Brentwood police and Williamson Co. DA's Office said the case is now closed and no further action will be taken.