Nolensville Pike closed after report of dangerous material in dumpster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Pike is closed between I-440 and Vivelle Avenue while crews investigate a report of potentially dangerous material found in a dumpster at a Mapco convenience store at 2200 Nolensville Pike.

Glenrose Avenue in the immediate area is also closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues. No further details have been released.

