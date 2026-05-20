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Ohio fugitive arrested in Nashville after years on the run, U.S. Marshals say

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman wanted in Ohio for heroin-related charges was arrested Tuesday in Nashville after investigators said she had been living in Tennessee under a false identity for years.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 36-year-old Rishonda Williams was wanted in Scioto County, Ohio, for failing to appear in court on charges related to heroin possession and trafficking. Authorities said the warrant for her arrest was issued on Feb. 1, 2022.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force said they received information from the Northern District of Ohio and later determined Williams had been living in Clarksville under the alias “Brittani Gipson.”

Task force members arrested Williams without incident around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a business on Dickerson Pike in Nashville, according to the release.

Williams was booked into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.