Old Hickory Regional Community Center reopens with new courts, fitness center and public art displays

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Old Hickory Regional Community Center officially reopened its doors on Saturday, March 21, bringing a much-needed resource back to the neighborhood after a two-year closure.

City leaders cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. at 1050 Donelson Avenue, welcoming multiple generations to walk, run, play, and enjoy the new space. The original center closed two years ago so crews could tear it down and rebuild.

The new facility is equipped with multiple indoor and outdoor courts, a walking track, a fitness center, public art, and a pottery studio. The majority of what the center offers is free for residents.

"They’ve needed something like this for a couple of years. The kids have had no place to go here," resident Tod Strain said. "This will bring a lot of families together."

The playground is now full of kids, while older generations take over the outdoor pickleball courts. "I’m not here to compete. I’m just here to have fun," Strain said.

On the court, it is a way for Reginald King and his children to spend time together.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity because this community was deficient. Now two years later, when this is a reality and you can walk across the street in a diverse community and play in the eclectic environment, this is phenomenal," King said.

"Everyone’s been waiting a long time for this," Council Member Jeff Eslick, who represents District 11, said. "This one will be the new heart of our community."

The center features two standout elements celebrating creativity and community history. A history wall showcases artifacts, stories, and memorabilia from the area and the former community center. A time capsule was also interred on opening day to preserve memories for future generations.

In the hallway, a striking art installation titled 'Wings of Time' honors the area's heritage.

"Wings of Time reflect what makes Old Hickory distinct. This is a place shaped by its waters, its history, and the blue herons that have long inhabited this community," Ashley Bachelder said. "The design of these life-sized birds, symbols of self-determination and progress, emerged directly from the stories neighbors shared with the artist, Gordon Huether. Their shifting lights and colors mirror a community that continues to evolve with purpose. This piece exists because Old Hickory residents helped guide it into being."

"It has everything the community needs," a resident said.

"I think this is really cool," another resident added.

"I consider this home," a community member said.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

