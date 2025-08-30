Old Hickory Village market fights to survive amid rising costs

OLD HICKORY VILLAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved neighborhood market in Old Hickory Village is struggling to stay afloat as tariffs drive up prices and threaten to close its doors permanently.

Hamby's Market has become a neighborhood staple over the past five years, drawing loyal customers who come for everything from vanilla cream ale to tuna sandwiches, ice cream, and fresh produce.

"I love this place," one customer said.

But the small business has fallen on hard times after weathering COVID-19 impacts and costly storm damage repairs that required around-the-clock generator operations to keep coolers running.

"There's a cash flow issue," said Jon West.

Neighbors noticed warning signs when the market began selling assets like its box truck. The community quickly rallied together with a solution: a good old-fashioned bake sale.

"What do I pay? It's donation so donate what you can," organizers told customers.

The fundraiser drew crowds, with people waiting as early as 8:45 a.m. to show their support.

"It's the power of the community of Old Hickory and what it means to the community," one supporter said.

The market's owners have been transparent about their struggles, explaining that tariffs are driving prices up and putting the mom-and-pop shop in financial jeopardy.

"I think we would lose the identity that we've built here," one person said about the potential closure.

"It's kind of heartbreaking. I really want them to make it. They're a happy face in the village," a customer said.

For this tight-knit community, losing Hamby's Market would mean losing much more than just a place to shop.

"We love this place. It's right in our community," one neighbor said.

"They've been so supportive they've given supplies to me before they're really involved with the kids," another school teacher added.

"The Hambys are active in charities here, cookouts you name it they are visible in this community so we are visible here too," Gis Johannessen.

"It's more than just a store here. It's a place where we could drop by and say hello," he explained.

The bake sale raised approximately $1,600, demonstrating the community's determination to save a business that has become the heart of their neighborhood.

