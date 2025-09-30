Family-owned Hamby's Market hosts major liquidation sale, to close in Dec. after 5-year fight to survive

OLD HICKORY VILLAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hamby's Market in Old Hickory Village will close its doors Dec. 1, 2025, ending a five-year battle against rising costs and economic pressures that the beloved small business ultimately couldn't overcome.

Despite months of fighting to get on good financial footing, owner Mike Hamby said the market just can't keep up with the price of goods constantly rising.

"It all boils down to is we're all tight for money," Hamby said.

The colorful fall decor outside the market hardly reflects the true feelings running inside as the closure date approaches.

"They've tried really hard to make it," one customer said. "It's sad, it truly is sad."

For five years, the Hamby family fought through COVID-19, slow seasons and devastating storms. But financially, they're losing the fight as the price of everything gets more expensive.

"Everyone's money is tight. The economy is tight. My money is tight at home. Everything I'm buying on a day-to-day basis is more expensive," Hamby said.

"I can't expect people to spend a bunch of money here when we're all just trying to survive at this point," Hamby said.

It wasn't for lack of trying from the community.

Neighbors remember the Hambys giving back, donating meals and feeding the neighborhood when they were in need.

In turn, they tried to save the market by fundraising, organizing bake sales and encouraging friends to buy extra.

"The business was great for a couple weeks then it just plummeted back down," Hamby said.

Hamby noted the impact of online shopping on small businesses like his.

"You could sit at home and order Amazon all day, but just know that's not helping the community," Hamby said.

With the closure date decided, they'll sell the rest of their Amish goods, deli sandwiches and blooming mums. Almost everything at Hamby's is 50% to 70% off during the liquidation sale.

"It's a village. This is Old Hickory Village and we all come together no matter what," one customer said.

But it's not a final goodbye just yet. Hamby hints at future plans for the neighborhood.

"I'll get all teary eyed. We'll end up doing something real big for the neighborhood. We'll do something real big," Hamby said.

Are you a small business owner struggling with rising costs or have you seen other small, local businesses close in your community? I want to hear your story and the impact on your neighborhood. Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

