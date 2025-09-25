One injured in shooting outside North Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was transported after they were found with gunshot wounds outside an apartment in North Nashville Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting around 7:46 p.m. at a multi-unit housing complex in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North.

Metro police confirmed that the victim had two gunshot wounds, one to the leg and one to the upper body. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The scene is active as police continue their investigation into this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.