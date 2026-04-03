Overall Nashville crime drops as officials advance new $400M jail project in South Nashville

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overall crime in Nashville is down 20%, as plans move forward with a $400 million project to build a new jail in South Nashville.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced the crime drop at a roundtable, adding Metro Police are seeing historic lows at every precinct.

Police Chief John Drake said compared to this time last year, violent crime is down 18% and property crime is down 20%. He says burglaries are also at the lowest levels since the 1960s.

Metro leaders say the decline is not just because of traditional policing and cracking down on crime, but building trust with the community.

"A lot of this is based on... the ability for Nashvillians to find themselves in positions where crime is not even at the forefront of their thinking. And so, we're putting a lot of emphasis on prevention and a lot of emphasis on traditional policing and safety apparatus," O'Connell said.

See a detailed map of reported incidents across Nashville.

While crime is down across Nashville, bidding is now open for a new jail in South Nashville.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said the area needs the $400 million project. Right now, a temporary facility is housing 300 inmates.

"If they were functioning, we wouldn't be building. But they're 30 plus years old," Hall said. "We've been over capacity for, gosh, nearly two years straight. And it varies in different facilities that we have, but it's consistent."

Hall said the overcrowding is not because more people are being arrested.

"One of the interesting things about Nashville is a lot of cities like this are overcrowded because there's more arrests coming in or more things going on. That's not happening here at all," he said.

Hall said closing the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility, once run by CoreCivic, pushed those inmates into his system. Now, that building and the facility next door will be torn down.

"We would be tearing down 2,000 beds and building 1,800 back in those beds' place. So, you're basically reducing the total number that's been out there for 20 years," he said.

Plans call for more than 500 square feet of space, designed to be more efficient and save money while still making sure safety is a top priority for neighbors in South Nashville.

"Everyone wants people taken off the streets. No one wants to pay for or have it in their backyard. The good news is, we've been there for many, many years, and I think we've been very good neighbor to the part of Nashville," Hall said.

The sheriff hopes to finish construction in about three years. Companies have until April 16 to bid.

Patsy is your dedicated South Nashville reporter. She wants to learn about the issues that are impacting you and your family. If you have a story, you can email her at patsy.montesinos@newschannel5.com. Whether it's an issue in South Nashville or a business you want to celebrate, she is listening.