Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Overturned vehicle blocks lanes on I-24 West in Davidson County

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned vehicle is blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 24 West near Antioch Pike Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 7:26 p.m. near mile marker 54.4 in Davidson County.

Officials said the two right lanes of the four westbound lanes are blocked, along with the right shoulder.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.