Parking plan released for Titans home opener as new stadium construction continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titan Up! The Tennessee Titans are set to play their home opener this weekend, and as you can imagine the parking is going to be tough with the new building's construction.

The Parking Management Company released a breakdown of its new parking enforcement plan.

The Parking Management Company has been a partner with the Titans for years.

The company said although there is ongoing construction on the new stadium, it will provide hundreds of additional parking spaces within walking distance of Nissan Stadium so fans can easily access games and events.

You can purchase parking and reserve a game day spot in advance with PMC.

Parking lots surrounding Nissan Stadium will also serve as additional official parking locations for the games.

If you want to reserve a game day spot in advance you can go directly to the Parking Management Company.

Mayor O'Connell will be joined by representatives from the Titans, East Bank Development along with WeGo to discuss updates on safety and mobility improvements to accessing Nissan Stadium during game days at 10:00 am today.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).