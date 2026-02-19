Paroled murder convict indicted in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man on state parole for a 1993 first-degree murder conviction is now facing a federal charge after authorities said he possessed a gun during a violent shooting.

A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old James Lafayette Moore on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Moore allegedly shot an unarmed man four times at point-blank range on Aug. 24, 2025, on the balcony of a hotel on Antioch Pike. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators said Moore fled the scene and was later arrested at a Twice Daily gas station on Harding Place. A K-9 unit helped officers locate the pistol used in the shooting in nearby shrubbery.

Moore was convicted of first-degree murder in Rutherford County in 1993 and sentenced to life in prison. He was granted parole and released in March 2024.

If convicted on the federal charge, Moore faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The case is being investigated by ATF and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.