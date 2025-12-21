Pastor retires after 50 years of service with massive holiday food giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After five decades of serving his community, Pastor Bruce Maxwell of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church is entering retirement with one final act of giving back.

Maxwell, who has pastored for 50 years, helped organize a Hope meal-box giveaway that fed more than 300 families during the holiday season. The congregation loaded more than 250 cars with free food bundles, marking a fitting end to his long tenure of community service.

"It has been a blessing to have been the pastor," Maxwell said. "It'll be 50 years of pastoring and trying to reach out to the community and making sure people know Christ."

The pastor personally loaded the first box of food during what would be his last official food distribution as the church's leader. The moment was particularly meaningful for both Maxwell and his congregation.

"Over 50 years of service. God has blessed him to bless this community," said a congregation member.

The food giveaway drew significant community support, with volunteers working together to ensure families had meals for the holidays. The energy and participation impressed even longtime organizers.

"The energy is high out here. It really is. It's amazing to see this many people and the many people who come out to volunteer," one volunteer said.

For those receiving the food, the impact was deeply personal.

"It makes me feel good because I can share with others," said one recipient.

As Maxwell prepares for retirement, he hopes the church's mission of community service will continue under new leadership.

"I'm just hoping what we started as I retire that the next pastor will pick up and continue the same legacy," Maxwell said.

The retiring pastor is looking forward to his new role as a layperson in the new year, planning to take some time off and even considering a trip to Hawaii.

Maxwell's philosophy has remained consistent throughout his ministry: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind and your neighbor as yourself."

The Hope meal-box giveaway represents just one aspect of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church's ongoing community outreach. The church partners with Second Harvest every Tuesday to host a food pantry, ensuring their commitment to feeding families continues year-round.

