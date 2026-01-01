Pedestrian killed in hit and run collision early Thursday morning along Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead early New Years Day.

According to police, another pedestrian was walking along the northbound lanes of Nolensville Pike at around 1:30 a.m. when they saw the man lying on the sidewalk at the entrance to I-440 East.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The Medical Examiner is working to identify him.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

