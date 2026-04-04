People living with Parkinson's tackle boxing classes, guitar workshops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Living with a Parkinson's diagnosis, a group sprang into action. They're tackling two tough skills to fight effects of the disease, and they're doing so beautifully. In fact, a big event at 3rd & Lindsley just led to a showcase of what they can do.

It was at a class teaching boxing skills, I caught up with Lori Payne. She's the fighter often boxing in that little charm necklace.

"My son got me this necklace," she said, showcasing the tiny charms. "I have a Nashville boarding pass, and I have an airplane, of course."

Those are for her 38 years as an international flight attendant.

"There's one that says Radio City Rockettes," Payne continued, showing another charm.

That one's for her many trips to New York.

The charm necklace tells Payne's story. In that way, she could add a charm of a boxing glove.

"I do know there's a fighter in me," she said. "There's a little bit of fighter in me. There has been my whole life."

It was ten years ago, Payne was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

"When I found out I had it, I said, 'I'm not going to go home and sit down and wait for it to hit me,'" Payne remembered.

She heard about Colleen Bridges who runs Bridges for Parkinson's. The movement and instruction of the boxing class is meant to slow the progression of Parkinson's.

"I came in eight years ago," Payne remembered. "The first time I tried it, I couldn't keep up!"

That's not the case today, with Payne handling the steps with ease.

"Exercise helps," Payne said. "The miracle is in the movement."

Lately, there's another charm Payne could add to the necklace. A guitar.

"This is the time for hope," sang songwriter Rich Gootee, giving a guitar lesson to Payne.

In order to do guitar workshops, Bridges for Parkinson's partnered with Belmont University's School of Occupational Therapy and songwriters including Gootee. Gootee is also fighting Parkinson's.

The skills in boxing may seem so different to this, but Payne gets it.

"It keeps our fingers going," she explained. "They keep the muscles being used. That's huge, keeping our muscles used."

This practice was for a big night.

At 3rd & Lindsley Thursday night, Fighter Fest was held to benefit The Bridges for Parkinson's Foundation. Among the acts was a surprise duet between Sheryl Crow and Peter Frampton.

As part of the night, Gootee presented a new song he's written. He was joined on stage by some special guests; workshop participants including Payne.

"I think the Parkinson's and things I've been through in my life, I've learned that I look to the Lord," Payne said. "I hope that my life gives somebody hope in some ways. The biggest hope it brings them is never give up. Never give up on yourself. Never give up on what God puts in your life and what's around you. I hope someone says, 'she tried. I'm going to try too.'"

For the woman often in the charm necklace, it was a charmed night.

For more on Bridges for Parkinson's, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.