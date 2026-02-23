Percy Warner Park cleanup continues after ice storm downed thousands of trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After weeks of cleanup following the ice storm, Metro Parks has reopened paved roads and trails at Edwin Warner Park.

However, nearby Percy Warner Park remains closed as crews continue clearing downed trees, and officials are urging the public to stay out.

I got a look inside the park and the effort to get it back open.

Michael Davie is no stranger to Percy Warner Park.

"I grew up not far from here, so I've been coming to this park my whole life," said Davie, a Board-Certified Master Arborist for Barlett Tree Experts.

"I rode horses in here, rode my bike in here, hiked in here a ton," Davie said.

Right now, though, it's more of a workplace for him than a playground.

Davie is leading crews clearing trees and branches brought down in the storm.

"I love trees. That's why I do this and it's kind of sad to see so many damaged trees," Davie said.

Park officials estimate that between Edwin and Percy Warner, more than 3,000 trees came down on the trails and roads — and that's not even counting the ones that fell in the woods beyond that.

Davie said the further crews get off the paved trails, the harder the job becomes.

"There are miles and miles of woodland trails in here, and you can't just drive a bucket truck or anything to it. It has to be people individually climbing these trees to take out these hanging branches to make it safe," Davie said.

Crews are putting in long hours to make the park safe for visitors.

"Every situation where it's the slope, the weight, where the tensions are, where the loads are, they're always different. So you have a plan for each one," Davie said.

The park is closed, but that hasn't stopped some people from coming in and using the trails — something Davie and Metro Parks leaders said could slow down the process and is potentially dangerous.

"For us to get our work done, it's super helpful if we don't have people constantly coming into our work areas," Davie said.

Now that trails are open at Edwin Warner, Davie is hoping people will use those while work is completed at Percy Warner — so the park can return to being the special place so many people enjoy.

"It's pretty unique in having, like, a large forested park, really, in a pretty dense urban center," Davie said.

Park officials have not yet set a date for when Percy Warner will reopen to the public.

They are hoping to open the nature center sometime later this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.