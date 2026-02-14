'Pitch Ur Single Friends' event to be held in Nashville on Valentine’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentine's Day doesn't have to be lonely for single people in Nashville, especially if you’ve got friends that are willing to step up and play matchmaker.

Local jewelry company Wood and Wolfe is hosting a special Valentine's Day market at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery on Saturday February 14, 2026 from 12:00 to 4:00.

In addition to having vendors on hand, attendees can grab a microphone and pitch their single friends to the room in hopes of sparking romance.

Katie Wood with Wood and Wolfe came up with the idea for the event.

"We do this galentine's market every single year. And typically Valentine's Day doesn't fall on a Saturday. Typically it's the 13th or the 15th, so this year because it's on a Saturday we didn't want to just do galentine's, we wanted to bring in everybody and do something a little different. So the idea became, we'll do the vendor market, have all the vendors, we'll have the drinks have the food, but we'll also do a 'Pitch Ur Single Friends,' to try to get some coupling going on," Wood said.

