Police pursuing leads in fatal motel shooting on McGavock Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads after a fatal shooting late Tuesday night at a motel on McGavock Pike.

Police said 43-year-old Sharif Keller was shot around 11:50 p.m. following an argument with another man. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot.

Investigators believe Keller and the suspected shooter were staying in separate rooms at the motel. Both rooms were vacant when officers arrived.

Keller was found outside his room and transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.