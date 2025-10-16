Police search for SUV driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police need your help finding the driver of an SUV who they believe is connected to a deadly hit and run.

Police already released the image of the SUV over the weekend and they are still asking for help tracking it now.

Please help us locate this vehicle pictured ‼️ This is believed to be the SUV involved in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near Osage Street that killed 50-year-old Mack Tyrone Crosby. Crosby was walking on the east side of the street when he was struck… pic.twitter.com/c2aaIOSr7V — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 11, 2025

The deadly crash happened on October 7th, last Tuesday night on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near Osage Street.

Police say 50-year-old Mack Tyrone Crosby was walking on the east side of the street when he was hit at 10:35 p.m.

After the crash, police say the SUV kept driving north and didn't stop.

Anyone who recognizes this car or knows any information is asked to contact police. You can call 615-742-7463.

