Police searching for 57-year-old woman missing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman last seen in mid-March.

Lucy Ulumenfo was last seen March 15 after her pastor dropped her off at her apartment on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, which is actively investigating her disappearance. Police said she does not qualify for a Silver Alert, and no foul play is suspected.

MNPD

Ulumenfo is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and of Nigerian descent. Investigators said she does not have her phone, and there were no reports of her saying anything unusual before she went missing.

Her family said she has been living with schizophrenia, a condition that makes her especially vulnerable while she is on her own.

“My mother is more than a missing person—she is a loving, kind, and deeply important part of our lives. She deserves to be found safely and brought back home where she is cared for and protected,” her daughter said.

Anyone who sees Ulumenfo or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 615-862-8600.