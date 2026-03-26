Police seek suspects after vape shop burglary in Southeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects tied to an early morning burglary at a vape shop in Southeast Nashville.
According to police, the break-in happened around 2:40 a.m. when the group rammed a stolen Kia Rio with a Kentucky license plate into the storefront.
Investigators said three of the four suspects went inside the business, where they stole thousands of dollars in merchandise and cash from the register.
Police are now looking for a black Kia that may have damage to the rear. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information is asked to call 615-742-7463.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp