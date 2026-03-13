Police seek white Kia after West End road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a white sedan believed to be a mid-2010s Kia Optima connected to a road rage shooting on West End Avenue Thursday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a 34-year-old man told officers he turned onto West End Avenue from 23rd Avenue in front of the Kia. He said the Kia then began driving aggressively, prompting him to pull into the parking lot at 2312 West End.

Police said the Kia followed him into the lot and pulled alongside his vehicle. A rear-seat passenger in the Kia reportedly yelled at the victim before firing shots into his car.

The man was struck in the back and then rear-ended a parked vehicle on West End Avenue. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators said the Kia made a U-turn and drove inbound on West End after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the car or its occupants is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said there was no private license plate reader technology in the area to assist investigators.