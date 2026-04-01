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Police: Suspect jailed after 16-hour kidnapping, assault in Nashville apartment

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WTVF
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is jailed on a $600,000 bond after police said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman for nearly 16 hours inside his Madison apartment.

According to investigators, the victim met 51-year-old Damon Clifton on March 12 and went to his apartment, where she said he prevented her from leaving and assaulted her. She later escaped and sought treatment at Skyline Medical Center, where she reported the incident and identified Clifton in a photo lineup.

Damon Clifton.JPG

Clifton is charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping and rape.

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