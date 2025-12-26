Police warn of people taking advantage of tap to pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police have an important warning about scammers trying to take advantage of your money this holiday season.

They say people are being taken advantage of by the tap-to-pay function that some newer cards allow.

Officers say people at shopping centers and parking lots are soliciting money, claiming to support youth groups or teams.

Instead of cash, they're asking victims to use tap to pay and then charging you significantly more than you expected.

News Channel 5 has heard from people who describe the situations as very intense and high-pressure. Saying the felt obligated or even forced to donate.

MNPD says always be cautious and if you fall victim, report it to police and your bank.

Have you been impacted by this or been taken advantage of a tap-to-pay payment? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.