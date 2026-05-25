Public invited to honor unclaimed Air Force veteran in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unclaimed U.S. Air Force veteran will be laid to rest with full military honors this week in Nashville, and state officials are inviting the public to attend the service.

The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services said that Robert Rosenberg, a U.S. Air Force veteran with no known family, will receive military honors during a burial service at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at the cemetery located at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

State officials said members of the public are invited to attend and help ensure Rosenberg receives “the farewell he deserves.”