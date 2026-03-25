Puppies at the gym? This owner is on a mission to help them find homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Seven Minutes Fitness in East Nashville, gym members are getting more than just a workout.

Owner and operator Ashley Shanks fosters rescue dogs and brings them to her gym, in hopes of helping them find new homes.

Shanks’ love for dogs led to her involvement with the rescue nonprofit Wags and Walks. She often brings foster dogs to the facility, providing members with both two-legged and four-legged coaches to support them during their fitness classes.

"It’s a gym that brings happiness with dogs," Shanks said.

The initiative has become a central part of the gym's culture. Katie Palmer met her dog, Gus, at the gym and adopted him a year and a half ago.

"The puppies are just a really great value add and of course this is where we met Gus and he’s been with us for a year and a half, and we love him," Palmer said.

"These are my buddies," said Marcus Cole. "The place I come to to decompress and work out."

"Yeah it’s really turned into kind of the core of our gym," Shanks said. "A lot of the members and two of our coaches have actually adopted."

The dogs offer mental benefits as well, lifting spirits even when physical activity is not possible. Cole said the puppies help do the mind some good.

"Oh this is a daily thing," he said. "There were times when I was injured and wasn’t really able to workout, I still came in to play with the puppies."

"I feel like if people come in and there isn’t a dog here, there’s something off and people are like, where are the dogs?!" Shanks said.

Several members and two coaches have adopted dogs they met at the facility.

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