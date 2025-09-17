Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Puttshack Nashville tees off with Oktoberfest celebration starting Friday

Germany Oktoberfest Opening
Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE - In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Puttshack Nashville is bringing a taste of Oktoberfest to its one-of-a-kind, tech-infused mini golf experience.

From September 19 through October 19, guests can enjoy limited-edition fall specials while playing a round on the high-tech course. On the menu: a Bavarian-style soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese and honey Dijon mustard, along with Samuel Adams Oktoberfest on tap.

Located at 138 12th Avenue North, Puttshack is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To book your Oktoberfest experience, visit puttshack.com.

