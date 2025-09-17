Puttshack Nashville tees off with Oktoberfest celebration starting Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Puttshack Nashville is bringing a taste of Oktoberfest to its one-of-a-kind, tech-infused mini golf experience.
From September 19 through October 19, guests can enjoy limited-edition fall specials while playing a round on the high-tech course. On the menu: a Bavarian-style soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese and honey Dijon mustard, along with Samuel Adams Oktoberfest on tap.
Located at 138 12th Avenue North, Puttshack is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
To book your Oktoberfest experience, visit puttshack.com.
I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.
- Carrie Sharp