Radnor Lake State Park remains closed after ice storm devastation, may not reopen until March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ice storm that swept through Middle Tennessee has dramatically changed the landscape at Radnor Lake State Park, where countless trees were brought down by ice and wind, forcing the park to close indefinitely for visitor safety.

Park Manager Steve Ward witnessed the destruction firsthand as the storm unfolded.

"Nature is hard at times," Ward said. "Saturday morning we lost power. Areas we could access the first part of the day became not accessible."

The damage was immediate and extensive. What started as hundreds of downed trees on the first day quadrupled by the second day when strong gusts brought down even more of the icy tree canopy.

"It's gonna look a little different than the last time you were over here," Ward said. "I'm guessing about 250 trees down on this road."

Ice still floats in Radnor Lake, holding pieces of a downed tree canopy that was decades old but was brought down by ice and wind in a matter of minutes. Trees that once lined trails and paths have now returned to the ground, making paths impassable.

"There's a shock factor term to seeing the effects of the storm and the damage," Ward said. "We all have our favorite section of trail. We all have our favorite tree our favorite spot in the natural area. That's why people love Radnor Lake."

Closing the park was the only option to safely give crews space to clear trails and paths. The cleanup effort has been massive, requiring state assistance.

"Couldn't be more proud of the state of Tennessee for helping us respond to this," Ward said.

"Until you come out here and see the amount of damage it was just incredible. We want to get our parks back open. We want to be safe," said Asst. Director of facilities for Tennessee State Parks, Tim Stewart.

Where there was once a tree canopy, there are now stumps and mulch. But park officials see potential in the devastation.

"Large caliber trees down on the ground that's now habitat for a wildlife," Ward explained.

Nature can be tough, but nature also heals itself. The fallen trees will serve as new habitat for wildlife, while mulch and increased sunlight will make way for new grasslands and growth.

Despite the widespread damage, there's a symbol of hope and resilience at the park.

"As much devastation as we've had as hard as it to look at some of the natural areas our bald eagle nest survived the ice storm," Ward said.

The hardy nest is already bringing new healing with new eggs and the promise of new life.

Radnor will eventually host volunteers to help clear paths, but not until everyone in the area has their power restored. The priority right now is to be a resource for their neighbors first.

The park may remain closed until March as crews work to safely clear the extensive damage and restore access to trails and paths.

Have you witnessed storm damage at other Middle Tennessee parks or natural areas? Share your observations and photos with me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.