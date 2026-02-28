Renaissance on Jefferson breaks ground, bringing new life to North Nashville's historic corridor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — North Nashville's Jefferson Street corridor is entering a new chapter. A groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of Renaissance on Jefferson, the first major development of its scale on Jefferson Street in nearly two decades.

The project will anchor the new headquarters of Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Company, one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned banks, and deliver mixed-income housing and retail space designed to strengthen corridor vitality.

It is being built on a 1.4-acre site made up of eight smaller properties pieced together over years of relationship-building with longtime owners and local partners.

Elected officials, faith leaders, and community members gathered shoulder to shoulder for what many are calling a defining moment for North Nashville.

The ceremony opened with a prayer that set the tone for what followed.

"Lord, we gather not just at this street and intersection — but at the crossroads of history and destiny," said Chris Jackson, pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

For the people of Jefferson Street, those words felt like an answer.

Corey Hammonds, Chief Operating/Credit Officer of Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Company, spoke to the significance of the moment.

"Today, we're breaking more than ground. We're breaking limits. Breaking barriers. Opening a new chapter for an iconic corridor," Hammonds said.

The corridor has long been recognized for its cultural significance. Jefferson Street once pulsed with Black excellence — education, music, commerce, and culture. Decades of disinvestment followed the construction of the interstate. Leaders say what is rising now is intentional.

"We stand on echoes of music that shaped the nation… on the footsteps of entrepreneurs who built opportunity when it wasn't given," Hammonds said.

Helping lead the revival is former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, co-founder of KNGDM Group.

"Today is the result of years of hard work," Morgan said.

After his football career, Morgan shifted his focus to financial empowerment and building wealth in communities that have long been overlooked.

"I was blessed enough to leverage my platform, my relationships, to pull together something special," Morgan said.

Community input was central to shaping the project.

"We wanted to listen first to see what the community wanted… and take that feedback into a viable project," Morgan said.

Renaissance on Jefferson is also designed to support the next generation of business owners. Through a partnership with Corner to Corner, the development will include leasing suite offices for entrepreneurs, creating accessible, affordable space for small businesses to grow—steps away from capital, mentorship, and a thriving commercial ecosystem.

Developers hope to see Renaissance on Jefferson completed within two years.

