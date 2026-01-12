Rep. Aftyn Behn announces she will not seek TN-07 nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Aftyn Behn will not be running for a TN-07 nomination and will instead be running for reelection to the state house.

Rep. Behn made the announcement Monday.

"After long conversations with my family, my team, and my House District constituents, I have decided not to seek the Democratic nomination for the Seventh Congressional District again," she wrote in her letter. "This decision is about keeping myself and my family safe while continuing to care loudly for my constituents. I will run for reelection to my State House seat, where I can continue delivering for House District 51 and organizing to build something bigger and longer-lasting. I will give my full support to the Democratic nominee in TN-07."

