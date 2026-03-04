Republican bill could cut Nashville out of Boring Company oversight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Council is sending a message to The Boring Company about its tunnel and it's not a warm welcome.

The council finally voted on a resolution last night to oppose the Boring Company's Music City Loop project.

The council made its position clear, voting to oppose the tunnel. This comes as construction for the tunnel is picking up.

The Metro Council voted 20-to-15 last night to pass a resolution opposing the Boring Company's Music City Loop project.

Two council members abstained.

The measure raises concerns over safety, labor practices, and environmental and geological risks.

It also criticizes the company for working primarily with state officials, rather than going through the full Metro Council.

But the resolution is nonbinding, meaning it carries no legal power to stop or change the project.

And not everyone agrees the council made the right call.

The resolution calls for more meaningful engagement with Nashville residents and the full council before the project moves any further.

There's also two bills moving through the state legislature that would change who has power over the tunnel including oversight and taxes.

