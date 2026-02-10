Restore Nashville measures meant to bring down the cost of recovery for Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has begun implementing measures that are meant to bring down the cost of recovery for Nashvillians impacted by the winter storm.

Legislation is expected to be enacted that will allow property values to be reassessed if a home was partially or completely destroyed.

The Mayor is also seeking an across-the-board credit to water bills. As of right now, customers that had burst pipes or a leak that resulted in a higher bill can contact MWS Customer Care at 615-862-4600 and provide the date and type of repair that was made and receive a leak adjustment.

Mayor O'Connell stated that he intends to suspend permit fees related to rebuilding after the storm as well.

Nashville Electric Service has suspended all service disconnections and late fees through June and is introducing payment arrangements for all customers through December 2026.

"This is the worst ice storm in modern Nashville history and, like any disaster, is resulting in unforeseen costs for Nashvillians. We want to ensure residents are supported in whatever needs they have and are rolling out Restore Nashville, which is focused on restoring people beyond restoring power," said Mayor O'Connell. "Not only are we offering multiple types of help—from help with water bills, property taxes, fees for repairs, housing assistance—we're setting up disaster assistance centers to help people see all of the resources we're making available."

Disaster assistance centers remain open at the Hadley Park and Smith Springs Community Centers. They open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.