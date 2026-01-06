Retail, restaurants, and housing drive rapid growth in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Known worldwide for the honky-tonks and neon lights of Broadway, Nashville is now seeing growth far beyond downtown. In Southeast Davidson County, a surge of development is reshaping Antioch into a destination of its own.

Once viewed primarily as a pass-through community, Antioch has evolved into a hub filled with national retailers, hotels and entertainment venues — a transformation residents say has created a self-contained neighborhood with growing appeal.

For Yusef Nso, who lived in Antioch more than a decade ago, the change is striking.

“I feel like this is like a mini California because there are so many things here now,” Nso said. “It’s just completely different.”

Much of the growth centers on Century Farms, a large-scale development that has drawn visitors from across Middle Tennessee and boosted interest in the 37013 ZIP code. New businesses and attractions continue to open, with residents lining up to experience what the area now offers.

The arrival of In-N-Out Burger highlights Antioch’s growing appeal, particularly among transplants from out of state.

“I told people — I told Chick-fil-A, I told Whataburger — when In-N-Out comes, it’s going to be completely bonkers,” Nso said. “And it has. There are so many California transplants here. It exceeded my expectations.”

City leaders say the transformation was years in the making. Councilwoman Joy Styles points to the opening of Tanger Outlets as a turning point that changed how developers viewed the area.

“The first step in having Tanger open really changed the game because suddenly interest grew,” Styles said.

Since then, the outlet mall’s success has attracted restaurants, entertainment venues and long-requested amenities, including hotels, helping create what city leaders describe as a live-work-play community.

“We’re becoming a live, work, play community that people have wanted,” Styles said.

For longtime residents, the growth has brought added convenience.

“We no longer have to drive 20 to 30 minutes to shop or to eat,” one resident said.

Development in Antioch continues to expand. The first building in the Chinatown development is expected to open by the end of the month, following weather-related delays.

“We have so many options now, and we’re not done,” Styles said. “We have more things coming.”

Still, the rapid growth has raised concerns among some neighbors about rising costs.

“I like it, but I’m kind of worried that rent is going to go up now because it’s so popular,” one resident said. “Everybody comes over here to hang out, eat and have a good time.”

More development is planned for the former Starwood Amphitheater site. Styles said the city has completed a specific plan amendment for the property and is now in discussions with developers about what will come next — a decision that could significantly shape the future of Murfreesboro Road.

